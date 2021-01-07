Melinda Beth (Anderson) Grey, 33 years young, departed this life on Saturday, January 2, 2021 after a long struggle with addiction. The light of an intelligent and beautiful spirit was extinguished from us by a senseless drug and a massive public health crisis.
Melinda was born in Stoughton, Massachusetts on August 31, 1987 to parents Bryan and Amy (Sudhop) Anderson. She attended school in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Melinda enjoyed spending time with her family and doing just about anything if it had to do with the outdoors such as bonfires, boating, snowmobiling, swimming, riding quads and especially playing with her children. Melinda loved her annual family summer vacations in Wildwood, NJ. She also loved her job at The Woodstock Station Inn & Brewery. She loved working and spending time with all of her co-workers.
Melinda was preceded in death by her Uncle, Steven Anderson and her Aunt, Melissa (Sudhop) Pedersen.
Melinda is survived by her loving parents, Bryan and Amy of Campton, NH; her sons, Eric David MacDonald and Ryan Richard MacDonald, and their father Richard MacDonald of Moultenborough, NH; maternal grandparents, Charles and Barbara Sudhop of Bath, PA; paternal grandparents, Walter and Marlene Anderson of Brooksville, FL; Uncle Charles Sudhop III of Doylestown, PA; Aunt Beth and husband Troy DeHaven of Saylorsburg, PA; Aunt Kim Anderson of Brooksville, FL; cousins Amy, Michael, Kylie, Zachary, Joshua, Jessica, Taylor, Rachel, and Christopher; and many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
In August on Melinda’s birthday her family will hold a Celebration of Life to scatter her ashes at a private location that is special to Melinda.
May you go in peace, Melinda. You are now free from your relentless struggle. You were a wonderful soul who fought a hard battle. Your life was not, and will never be, defined by your disease. We will always love you.
In lieu of flowers or donations, our family asks that you take the time to go hug your loved ones in memory of our sweet Melinda.
Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
