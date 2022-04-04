BRISTOL — Joseph E. Rogers, 93, formerly of San Diego, CA, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Franklin after a period of declining health. He was born in Stannard, VT, the son of Lester and Rachel (Tatro) Rogers. The family moved when he was four to Tilton, where he attended local schools. He left school early to join the U.S. Navy and serve during WWII and the Korean War, he later earned his GED. While serving aboard the USS Wiltsie he earned the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service ribbon, United Nations Service Medal, the China Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. While on leave in San Diego, he met and married Carol Adams, leaving the Navy and eventually working for General Dynamics in San Diego where he was part of the Atlas and Tomahawk Missile programs.
A loving and supportive father, he and his first wife Carol raised four children in San Diego. After retiring from General Dynamics, he spent 10 years traveling throughout the United States in his motorhome. He would often summer with his sister Alberta in Tilton and winter at DeAnza Harbor Park in San Diego, CA. His love of golf would spur him to be out before dawn to secure the first tee time at Torrey Pines. His love of fishing took him to Rock Creek Campground, the Eastern Sierras, CA. During this period, he met and married Sandra Goodrum of Bristol. They were blessed with 23 years together where he became the willing patriarch of Sandra’s family.
Joe was lifetime member of the American Legion, Whiteman-Davidson Post 49 of Tilton. He enjoyed golfing, puzzles and games and was an ardent Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins fan; but most of all, he loved gatherings with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
He is survived by wife, Sandra Goodrum of Bristol; children, Valerie Hansen (Rick Fox), Laurie (Rick) Cooper all of San Diego; Mark (Julie) Rogers of Apple Valley, CA; Debra Goodrum (Marc Cote) of Lebanon; Jeff Goodrum of Bridgewater; Janet (Thomas) Goodridge of Deerfield; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and his first wife, Carol Rogers. He was predeceased by a son, Joseph E. Rogers,Jr.; and eight sisters and brothers.
Services - A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the home of Jeff Goodrum, 51 Howard Rd, Bridgewater.
Military services and interment will be held Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, or access the recorded services please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Whiteman-Davidson Post #49, PO Box 3003, Tilton, NH 03276.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.