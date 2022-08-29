HAMDEN, Conn. — It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Joan Gunn Atzbach RN, 89, who entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
She was born March 22, 1933 in New Haven, CT, the daughter of Terence and Rose Hackett Gunn. Joan was the third of three daughters, her sisters, the late Catherine Gunn Dinnean and Anne Marie Hines.
She lived in New Haven until she married the love of her life, the late Lt. Charles S. Atzbach Ret. (Hamden PD), who preceded her in death in 2004. After their marriage in 1958, they moved to Hamden, where she resided for more than 50 years raising her family and was an active member of St. Rita's Parish, the Irish American Community Center, and the Hamden Police Retirees club.
Joan graduated from St. Mary's High School Class of 1950 and the Hospital of St Raphael School of Nursing in 1953 then went on to a long career as a registered nurse and caregiver. She worked at St. Raphael's, Whitney Center, Whitney Manor, and did private duty nursing as well. Many elderly family members were lucky to have had her care for them.
As Nanny, she attended many games and events where she cheered on all of her grandchildren. In her retirement years, Joan loved to plan trips for the members of the Irish American Community Center, traveling all over the country. Her favorite trips were to Ireland, the birthplace of her parents, where she was blessed to have visited twice. She loved her years spent at the Owenego Beach Club, where she would get into the water as often as possible.
She is survived by her three children, Meg Atzbach Jenkins RN of Gilford, NH, Susan Atzbach Rand (Christopher) of Cheshire, CT, and Charles "Chip" Atzbach (Kelly) of Manchester, CT; her seven beloved grandchildren, Tomm Jenkins (Shoshana), Connor Rand, Matthew Rand, Benjamin Rand, Cameron Atzbach, Molly Atzbach RN and Owen Atzbach; as well as her two great-granddaughters, Savenia Rae and Autumn Noelle Jenkins. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who will remember her love of all things Irish.
She will be honored by the Connecticut Nurses Honor Guard at 6:00 p.m. during calling hours, when they will read the Nightingale Pledge.
Calling hours will be at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT, on Wednesday, August 31, from 4 to 8 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rita Church in Hamden on Thursday, September 1 at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: IACC Scholarship Fund, 9 Venice Pl., East Haven, CT 06512.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.