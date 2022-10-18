Jennifer A. Nelson, 37

MEREDITH — Jennifer "Jen" A. Nelson died unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She passed quickly, but was in the loving care of her parents and siblings when she left this world too soon.
Jennifer was born in Laconia, but lived almost her entire life in Meredith. Jennifer attended and graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith. She was currently employed part-time at JoAnn Fabrics in Belmont. She enjoyed her job there very much over the last couple of years. She worked stocking shelves and cashiering and loved the variety of her daily activities there.
Jen enjoyed all of the holidays. For Halloween she would be found in downtown Meredith, passing out treats to the local children in her pajamas. It always brought smiles to the kids’ faces. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She found great joy in decorating the tree, and shopping for gifts with her Mom for the family. Wrapping presents to be put under the tree was always a fun annual event.
Jen enjoyed TV sitcoms, her daily dose of General Hospital and Days of Our Lives. She was a lovely young woman with striking blue eyes. She lived a simple life enjoying time at home with her family and her dog Daisy.
She is survived by her parents William and Carol; her brother, William Jr.; and her younger sister, Janice.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service with family and friends will be held at a later date, and Jennifer will be interred at Meredith Village Cemetery.
Mayhew Funeral Home, Meredith, NH, is assisting with the services.
