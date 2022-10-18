Jennifer A. Nelson, 37

Jennifer A. Nelson, 37

MEREDITH — Jennifer "Jen" A. Nelson died unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She passed quickly, but was in the loving care of her parents and siblings when she left this world too soon.

Jennifer was born in Laconia, but lived almost her entire life in Meredith. Jennifer attended and graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith. She was currently employed part-time at JoAnn Fabrics in Belmont. She enjoyed her job there very much over the last couple of years. She worked stocking shelves and cashiering and loved the variety of her daily activities there.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.