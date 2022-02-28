NORTH CONWAY — Jeffrey O. Smith of North Conway, passed away February 21, 2022 following a long battle of declining health.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his parents, Odber W. and Mary Virginia Randall (Gina) Smith, and brother Scott Randall Smith.
Jeffrey is survived by his brothers, Kevin D. and Doreen Allan Smith of Quakertown, PA, Steven J. and Candace Snow Smith of Stowe, ME, and Kirby D. Smith of Conway; daughters, Shawne and Steve Bremges of Voluntown, CT, Tracy L. Smith of Gorham, ME, Kara and Dave Couture of Center Conway; son, Christopher and Lauren Kamerze-Smith of Arlington, MA; grandchildren, Paige Bremges of Sterling, CT, Mckenzie and Ryan Gilman of Westerly, RI, Dakota Smith of Gorham, ME, twins Lillian (Lily) and Emerson (Emme) and Natalie Mae (Noli) Couture of Center Conway, Piper and Jason Kamerze-Smith of Arlington, MA.
Jeffrey was a graduate of Kennett High School Class of 1965. He attended the NH College for Accounting and Commerce. Jeffrey worked as a Master Plumber with his father Odber W. Smith, Plumbing and Heating. Following his father’s death, Jeffrey continued his family business for several years.
His hobbies were harness racing and antiquing, where he was known as the local picker. This hobby turned into his passion as a full-time picker.
Jeffrey was a great storyteller with a great sense of humor, entertaining family, friends, and acquaintances with all of his adventures, which will be missed by so many. He also had a love of old black and white movies and was a big sports fan.
Per his wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
