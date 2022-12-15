CENTER HARBOR — Everett M. Duren, 80, of Center Harbor, died December 5, 2022, at Concord Hospital, Concord.
Born in Concord, Massachusetts, on July 21, 1942, he was the son of Samuel and Evelyn (Milles) Duren. He grew up in Carlisle, Massachusetts, where he attended Carlisle High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Germany at Spangdalhem Air Force Base. He moved to Meredith in 1968 and has been a resident of Center Harbor for many years.
Everett owned and operated Keytown Autobody in Meredith and Center Harbor, for many years. He used his skills to build several street rods and would pack up his family to attend street rod shows throughout New England.
Everett loved racing his own cars at many of the local tracks in New Hampshire and Vermont and earned the nickname “Bull Duren” at White Mountain Racetrack. Everett also raced go-karts in the early years when New Hampshire International Speedway was called Bryar Motor Sports Park.
Everett earned his pilot’s license and was in partnership with a commercial pilot who had flight schools in New Hampshire and Florida. He was an avid hunter and although he was handicapped in the past few years, he managed to get out in the woods in his track wheelchair and got two deer this past season.
Everett is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy M. (Dick) Duren, of Meredith; his children, James Duren and his wife Deanne, and their son, Mason, of China Grove, North Carolina, Diane Duren and son Jeffrey Duren, both of Center Harbor; his brother, David Duren and his wife Donna, of Carlisle, Massachusetts; several nieces and nephews.
At Everett’s request, no services will be held. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Green Cemetery in Carlisle, Massachusetts, where generations of the Duren family have been buried going back to the Revolutionary War.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Duren family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
