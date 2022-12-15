Everett M. Duren, 80

Everett M. Duren, 80

CENTER HARBOR — Everett M. Duren, 80, of Center Harbor, died December 5, 2022, at Concord Hospital, Concord.

Born in Concord, Massachusetts, on July 21, 1942, he was the son of Samuel and Evelyn (Milles) Duren. He grew up in Carlisle, Massachusetts, where he attended Carlisle High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Germany at Spangdalhem Air Force Base. He moved to Meredith in 1968 and has been a resident of Center Harbor for many years.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.