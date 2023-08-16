GILFORD — “Olde Time Pharmacist” dies at 73. Donna Carol Bull was born into a loving and caring family on July 10, 1950. She was followed in birth by a sister, Diana Sue and a brother, David Alan. Their parents were Grace Kathryn Rudolph and George Albert Bull. They lived a quiet and happy life in Front Royal, Virginia.
In 1964 they moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, where Donna graduated from Albemarle High School. She proceeded to Mary Washington College. From there she entered The Medical College of VA, where she graduated from the school of pharmacy.
She and her father were excited when she accepted her first job in community pharmacy at Peoples Drug. She approached this job with enthusiasm and zeal that would be evident throughout her life. It was during this time that she met her lifetime love and spouse, Emily Jane Drake.
In 1987 Donna took a job in Giant Drug as a pharmacist and manager of all non-edible product. In this position she found fulfillment. She was welcomed into the community. Patients came to her for drug information. In turn she felt love and a responsibility for them. In time, they gave her the title of “Olde Time Pharmacist.” She could be counted on to be there for them. Once when Donna awoke to a fallen tree over her driveway, she walked a mile to get gasoline for her chainsaw. She walked back and cut up the tree and then drove to work. During numerous winter storms she slept on the linoleum floor of the lab so she could be available the next morning.
In 2012 she and Emily lived their dream and retired to an island in New Hampshire. They became active in Trinity Episcopal Church. It changed their lives. They loved the members as their own family.
Donna enjoyed travel, landscaping, and cleaning out their four acres of woods. She also enjoyed cooking food and making homemade ice cream for neighbors and shut-ins.
She died of ovarian cancer at home in the sunroom she had designed and was so fond of. She leaves behind her love and spouse of 45 years; her beloved and supportive sister; her niece, AnneMarie and her family; and numerous cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 19, at noon, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Route 25, Meredith, NH 03253.
Burial will follow at the Trinity Episcopal Memorial Garden.
Contributions can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 635, 93NH Route 25, Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
