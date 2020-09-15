MOULTONBOROUGH — David S. Poole, 78, of Moultonborough, passed away at his home with his family by his side on September 4, 2020, following a period of declining health.
Dave was born in Abington, MA, on December 3, 1941, the only child of Sarah and Alton Poole. Dave graduated from Colby College in 1963 with a degree in Educational Studies; he then got his MEd from Plymouth State in 2000. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Dave was a teacher, most recently at Waterville Valley Elementary School for over 20 years, making a huge impact on his students’ lives, which was apparent during his life and solidified in the recent days by those who have reached out after learning of his passing.
Dave leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Rosanne Poole (Jason); his children, Robert Poole of Manchester, Michelle Johnson of Manchester, Jeremy and his wife Amy of Northfield, and Sean and his wife Brittany of Moultonborough. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Tabitha, Jordan, Brittany, Kailyn, Alexis, Ethan, Owen, Keenan and Alana; three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his grandson, Joshua Johnson.
Dave will be laid to rest at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
