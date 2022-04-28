Charles S. Reynolds Sr., 80

NEW HAMPTON — Charles Sumner Reynolds Sr., 80, of New Hampton, died on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord.
He was born on May 17, 1941 in Franklin, son of the late Charles Reynolds and Hazel (Roberts) Daniels. He was the beloved husband of Virginia (Sylvia) Reynolds. They were married on May 10, 1958 in Bristol.
Charlie enjoyed his work as an auctioneer, which he did for 43 years prior to passing away. His work was his hobby. He enjoyed meeting people and talking about antiques and the many items he sold over the years. He was outgoing and had a good sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Along with his wife of 64 years, Virginia, he is survived by his son, Charles Reynolds Jr. and his wife Shelly; his grandchildren, Josh and Brandon Reynolds, Troy Drake and Jillian Reynolds; 17 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Peter, Tuck and Rocky Daniels.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Auction Hall in Bristol.
