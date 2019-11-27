LACONIA — After the launch of the inaugural Play Reading Series at the Belknap Mill in September, theatrical artists-in-residence Bryan and Johanna Halperin will return to present Edward Albee’s 1975 Pulitzer Prize-winning play 'Seascape.' There will be two performances, Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. Both performances will be followed by talkbacks with the audience.
The Halperins chose 'Seascape' for its relevance to the Lakes Region community. “'Seascape' is about evolution. On a micro level, the drama comes from an older retired couple trying to figure out the next phase of their lives as both a couple and as individual human beings once they are unburdened by kids and jobs. And on a macro level, it’s also an absurdist comedy about two human-sized lizards making their way from ocean to land to decide what the next phase of their lives will be. Yes, human-sized lizards. With the demographics of the Lakes Region, and New Hampshire as a whole, trending older, a play about aging seems particularly relevant to the community,” said Bryan Halperin.
On a beach near an airport, the tranquility of Nancy and Charlie’s afternoon is interrupted by noise from overhead air traffic. They are interrupted again by the appearance of Leslie and Sarah, two lizards out of the sea who join them on the dunes. Both couples have plenty to learn from each other as they think about how their lives will evolve.
In the reading, Charlie and Nancy will be played by Richard Brundage and Debera Lund, and the lizards are played by Matt McGonagle and Katie Dunn. Bryan Halperin will direct and lead the talkbacks. On Dec. 6 he will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Anderson, a psychology teacher at Plymouth State University and Lakes Region Community College, who teaches a class called Adulthood & Aging. On Dec. 8, Hank Offinger, director of care management at Taylor Community, will join the talkback.
“'Seascape' is one of my favorite plays. Its mix of drama, comedy and absurdism hits both the funny bone and the gut and has a surprisingly touching ending. We hope audiences will come laugh while still embracing the emotional depth of the play,” said Johanna Halperin.
The Play Reading Series is sponsored by The Law Office of David H. Bownes, P.C., Misiaszek Turpin pllc. Tickets are $5, and admission is free for Belknap Mill members.
