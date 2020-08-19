LINCOLN — The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, based in Meredith & Weirs Beach, NH, announced it will once again offer train service during the Laconia Motorcycle Week scheduled for August 22-30. For the first time in many years the Railroad will offer train service every day of the 9-day event with 1- and 2-hour train rides along the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee from Meredith and Weirs Beach.
For those interested in round-trip train service from Meredith to Weirs Beach, departures will be available three times each day at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. — while return trips from Weirs Beach back to Meredith will depart at Noon, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. each day. The cost of the 1-hour round-trip ticket from Meredith to Weirs Beach and back is $20 for adults and $15 for children 4-12 while ages 3 and under ride for free. Free parking will also be available at Meredith Station for motorcycles, cars and trucks.
For those interested in 2-hour train rides along the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, these round-trip excursions will be available daily from both Meredith and Weirs Beach during the 9-day event. Tickets for the 2-hour train rides are $22 for adults, $17 for children 4-12 and free for children 3 and under. Daily departure from Meredith will be 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m., while 2-hour train rides will depart Weirs Beach at 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m. & 2 p.m. each day.
Due to limited capacity aboard the trains this year due to COVID-19 Guidelines, those wishing to enjoy train rides from either Meredith or Weirs Beach should plan to reserve their seats in advance through the Railroad’s web site, www.HoboRR.com. In addition, face masks must be worn by everyone while riding on the train.
1-hour train rides — available daily:
Departures from Meredith to Weirs Beach: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
Departures from Weirs Beach to Meredith: Noon, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.
The Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad’s Meredith Station is located just off Route 3 in Meredith, NH at 154 Main Street, while the Weirs Beach Ticket Booth is located on the Board Walk located at 211 Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach, NH. For additional information regarding departure schedules for the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad, visit www.HoboRR.com or call 603-745-2135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.