LACONIA — Looking for a place to send your 4-17 year olds that will be full of fun, games, Bible teaching, songs? Have them come to Heritage Baptist Church as we go to “Big Fish Bay.”
The fun begins on Monday morning, August 1, starting at 9 a.m. and will continue all week long. The week will end with a closing program on Friday at 6 p.m. so families can see what their children learned during the week.
