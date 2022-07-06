ALTON

Highest Honors: Erika Schofield

High Honors: Savannah Bowling; Ryan Dube; Andrew Hamilton; Alina Hardie; Robert Skaff; Connor Moore; and Maya Corriveau

Honors: Abigail Del Greco and Katherine Jalbert

ALTON BAY

High Honors: Jane Holiday

Honors: Michael Mahoney

BARNSTEAD

Highest Honors: Ava Blair and Jacob Blair

High Honors: Patrick Hussey

BELMONT

Highest Honors: Alexus Day; Angelo Papadopoulos; Michael Marrone; Skylar Ruelke; Aliya Kamran; and Hailley Simpson

High Honors: Brett Auclair; Megan Sinclair; Edwin Mann; Kelley Allen 

CENTER BARNSTEAD

Highest Honors: Kaitlin Sepulveda; Samantha Simpson; Gwendolyn West; Reilly Gray; Wesley Demers

High Honors: Ethan Crossman; Kaci Gilbert; Natasha Byers; Chase Corliss

CENTER HARBOR

Highest Honors: Sarah Cole

GILMANTON

Highest Honors: Samantha Knowles and Zoey Nash-Boucher

High Honors: Blake Bolduc

Honors: Emily Waite of Gilmanton, NH earning Honors

LACONIA

Highest Honors: Victoria Dean; Madelyn Burke; Kate Persson; Beth Newton; and Molly George; Michael Maltais; and Adrianna Dinsmoor

High Honors: Paige Rueffert and Collin Corneau; Lauren Hamilton; Olivia DeMatos; Skyler Tautkus; Daniel Engelsen; Aarohn Dethvongsa

Honors: Lauren Vaccaro

GILFORD

Highest Honors: Kolbi Plante; Danielle Martineau; David Hart; Colton Workman; and Shaun Edson

High Honors: Riley Glover and Benjamin Gardiner  

Honors: Erica Cao and Christian Workman 

GILMANTON I.W.

Highest Honors: Daniel Blandini and Lauren Dean

High Honors: Joseph Skehan

Honors: Jillian Cookinham

MEREDITH

Highest Honors: Kay Sassan; Emma Knowles; Benjamin Jaques; Juliet McCrudden; and Aria Shufelt

High Honors: Alexander Robbins; Morgan White; Taylor Ambrose; and Anna Pollak

Honors: Steven MacDonald; Kathryn Cohen; and Sadie O'Neil 

MOULTONBOROUGH

Highest Honors: Christina Merchant 

High Honors: Tyler McLaughlin; Christian Marsh; Jenny Packard; and Josie Collin

Honors: Nicole Ertel; William MacDonald 

NEW HAMPTON

Highest Honors: Maxfield Paro

High Honors: Tyler MacLean

Honors: Mary Covill of New Hampton

PLYMOUTH

Highest Honors: Rosa Bailey; Isabel Cole; Hayden Dahl; and Marisa Sabbia  

High Honors: Nicholas Qualey 

Honors: Wesley Lambert; Joy Woolley

SANBORNTON

Highest Honors: Jason Plant; Noah Longval 

High Honors: Daisy Burns and Alexander Latham

NORTHFIELD

Highest Honors: Harrison Parent; Sarah Marcoux; Ila Bartenstein; and Mary Thomas

High Honors: Ashley Deshaies

Honors: Felicia Blodgett-Duran and Wyleigh Chase

TILTON

Highest Honors: Olivia MacLean; Kylee Rock; Gavin Riley; and Olivia Dill

High Honors: Douglas Jones Honors

Honors: Layne Cilley

WINNISQUAM

Highest Honors: Jon Marchiolo

