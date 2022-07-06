ALTON
Highest Honors: Erika Schofield
High Honors: Savannah Bowling; Ryan Dube; Andrew Hamilton; Alina Hardie; Robert Skaff; Connor Moore; and Maya Corriveau
Honors: Abigail Del Greco and Katherine Jalbert
ALTON BAY
High Honors: Jane Holiday
Honors: Michael Mahoney
BARNSTEAD
Highest Honors: Ava Blair and Jacob Blair
High Honors: Patrick Hussey
BELMONT
Highest Honors: Alexus Day; Angelo Papadopoulos; Michael Marrone; Skylar Ruelke; Aliya Kamran; and Hailley Simpson
High Honors: Brett Auclair; Megan Sinclair; Edwin Mann; Kelley Allen
CENTER BARNSTEAD
Highest Honors: Kaitlin Sepulveda; Samantha Simpson; Gwendolyn West; Reilly Gray; Wesley Demers
High Honors: Ethan Crossman; Kaci Gilbert; Natasha Byers; Chase Corliss
CENTER HARBOR
Highest Honors: Sarah Cole
GILMANTON
Highest Honors: Samantha Knowles and Zoey Nash-Boucher
High Honors: Blake Bolduc
Honors: Emily Waite of Gilmanton, NH earning Honors
LACONIA
Highest Honors: Victoria Dean; Madelyn Burke; Kate Persson; Beth Newton; and Molly George; Michael Maltais; and Adrianna Dinsmoor
High Honors: Paige Rueffert and Collin Corneau; Lauren Hamilton; Olivia DeMatos; Skyler Tautkus; Daniel Engelsen; Aarohn Dethvongsa
Honors: Lauren Vaccaro
GILFORD
Highest Honors: Kolbi Plante; Danielle Martineau; David Hart; Colton Workman; and Shaun Edson
High Honors: Riley Glover and Benjamin Gardiner
Honors: Erica Cao and Christian Workman
GILMANTON I.W.
Highest Honors: Daniel Blandini and Lauren Dean
High Honors: Joseph Skehan
Honors: Jillian Cookinham
MEREDITH
Highest Honors: Kay Sassan; Emma Knowles; Benjamin Jaques; Juliet McCrudden; and Aria Shufelt
High Honors: Alexander Robbins; Morgan White; Taylor Ambrose; and Anna Pollak
Honors: Steven MacDonald; Kathryn Cohen; and Sadie O'Neil
MOULTONBOROUGH
Highest Honors: Christina Merchant
High Honors: Tyler McLaughlin; Christian Marsh; Jenny Packard; and Josie Collin
Honors: Nicole Ertel; William MacDonald
NEW HAMPTON
Highest Honors: Maxfield Paro
High Honors: Tyler MacLean
Honors: Mary Covill of New Hampton
PLYMOUTH
Highest Honors: Rosa Bailey; Isabel Cole; Hayden Dahl; and Marisa Sabbia
High Honors: Nicholas Qualey
Honors: Wesley Lambert; Joy Woolley
SANBORNTON
Highest Honors: Jason Plant; Noah Longval
High Honors: Daisy Burns and Alexander Latham
NORTHFIELD
Highest Honors: Harrison Parent; Sarah Marcoux; Ila Bartenstein; and Mary Thomas
High Honors: Ashley Deshaies
Honors: Felicia Blodgett-Duran and Wyleigh Chase
TILTON
Highest Honors: Olivia MacLean; Kylee Rock; Gavin Riley; and Olivia Dill
High Honors: Douglas Jones Honors
Honors: Layne Cilley
WINNISQUAM
Highest Honors: Jon Marchiolo
