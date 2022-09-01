LACONIA — At their August meeting, the South Down Home & Garden Club created 25 floral arrangements in antique tea cups and donated them to the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton and the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia. Club members used fresh cut flowers arranged in vintage tea cups to create “cupful’s of cheer” to share with residents at both local homes.
“It was amazing, the impact that a little something thoughtful had on many of the residents,” explained Heather Sparano, program assistant of the volunteer division at Tilton’s VA Home. “The flowers were moved to non-breakable vases and put in individual’s rooms, while the tea cups were run through the dishwasher and given to the ladies for their monthly get together. Each month there is a Ladies Lunch, with a different theme, so the tea cups were perfect for them.
“When we ran out of women recipients, we gave some to those men in need of a "pick-me-up." Joe walked around all day with the arrangement in his walker, he was so pleased. And Linda, a Viet Nam vet, was thrilled with the pink flowers we chose for her. This is such an amazing place to live and to work and we were very appreciative of the thought; it meant a lot.”
The South Down Home & Garden Club meets the second Thursday of each month at the Beach Club in South Down Shores.
