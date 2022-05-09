TILTON — The Lakes Region Spring Craft Fair will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The arts and crafts fair will have over 100 artisans, from soy candles and wrought iron creations to wildlife photography, wooden furniture and pet products.
Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. The event will be held rain or shine under canopies, and features music with Sergei. Admission is free.
For more information call Joyce at 603-387-1510 or visit joycescraftshows.com.
