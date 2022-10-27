Lakes Region Rotary President Mark Cote presents a check to Jesse Thompson, The Cure Starts Now, NH Chapter. The Cure Starts Now, NH was one of 18 local charities to receive monies raised from the Lakes Region Rotary’s annual Charity Car Show fundraiser. This year’s Car Show was a tremendous success raising $20,000 for local charities. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Rotary Club held a reception at the Laconia Country Club on Oct. 20, to hand out proceeds from their 10th annual Car Show Fundraiser held in July.
The reception provided a great opportunity for sponsors to meet the local charities that benefit from their sponsorship and learn about the important work that they do.
This year’s car show raised $20,000 that was distributed to 18 local charities. Beneficiaries included Belknap House, Advantage Kids, Circle Program, Gilda’s Club, Got Lunch Laconia, Got Lunch Gilford, Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center, Hands Across the Table, Laconia Educational Endowment Foundation, Lake Winnipesaukee Association, Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, Make A Wish, The Cure Starts Now, Patriot Resilience Leadership Institute, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, Rotary International, Rotary District 7870 Foundation, and the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region.
Rotarian Larry Greeley stated, “As a service organization, the Lakes Region Rotary is so pleased to be able to host such a wonderful reception for our supportive business owners and the charitable nonprofits that they helped assist. These nonprofits provide much needed help to those in the Lakes Region that lack adequate food, clothing, and shelter, or need support services. We are proud to have awarded over $120,000 in the last 10 years to our community.”
