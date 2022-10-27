Lakes Region Rotary

Lakes Region Rotary President Mark Cote presents a check to Jesse Thompson, The Cure Starts Now, NH Chapter. The Cure Starts Now, NH was one of 18 local charities to receive monies raised from the Lakes Region Rotary’s annual Charity Car Show fundraiser. This year’s Car Show was a tremendous success raising $20,000 for local charities. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Lakes Region Rotary Club held a reception at the Laconia Country Club on Oct. 20, to hand out proceeds from their 10th annual Car Show Fundraiser held in July.

The reception provided a great opportunity for sponsors to meet the local charities that benefit from their sponsorship and learn about the important work that they do.

