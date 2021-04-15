TILTON — Mark Lund, executive producer, writer and director, has announced the NH premiere of "First Signal" will take place on Thursday, April 22 at Smitty's Cinema in Tilton. First Signal was filmed primarily at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. First Signal has been an official selection of 27 film festivals, winning 16 including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress. First Signal — when Air Force space command receives a signal from an alien satellite in earth orbit an emergency meeting with the President reveals a government conspiracy — represents the first installment in the First World Universe.
"It's tremendously exciting to have our New Hampshire premiere at Smitty's Cinema in Tilton. By combining the theatrical experience with a full menu, Smitty's gives a new meaning to the phrase — dinner and a show!" said Lund. "As First Signal did the majority of its filming at the Discovery Center, we are looking forward to presenting the film to New Hampshire audiences."
Smitty's Cinema consists of four locations in New Hampshire. Their theaters are built for comfort, with plush lounge chairs and long tables so that guests can relax and dine while watching their favorite movies. In addition to movies, Smitty's also puts the focus on food, serving a wide-ranging comfort food menu along with the traditional popcorn, candy, and soda.
