FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin, in partnership with Winnisquam Regional School District, invites the community to learn more about advocacy for education funding.
The state of New Hampshire has been downshifting costs to communities at a faster rate as compared to richer communities. Most taxpayers cannot afford to absorb the difference.
Learn the history of state education funding from lawyer John Tobin, Jr. and financial expert Doug Hall. Find out how communities least equipped to take on more tax burden are being affected most by the current funding model. The more people the legislators hear from, the more important the topic becomes to them. The legislators representing local districts will be invited to the event.
An informational session will be held Tuesday, June 18, at 6 p.m. at Franklin City Hall, 316 Central St.
For more information and with questions, contact Judie Milner at citymgr@franklinnh.org, or Nina Gardner at ninacgardner@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.