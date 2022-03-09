Give cabin fever the boot this March by celebrating New Hampshire Maple Month. The maple season is ramping up and maple producers across the state will be opening their sugar shacks to share their sweet products and the maple making process. People from across the Granite State have the opportunity to experience one of New Hampshire’s most beloved traditions.
Will Streeter of Mac Hill Maple in Tamworth said that during Maple Month, “everyone in sugaring is open so the public can see what we do.” Provided there is sap to boil producers offer demonstrations of the boiling process, as well as giveaways of some of their products like maple popcorn, candies, cotton candy, ice cream and more.
Maple producers have been busy in recent weeks getting their trees tapped and are now getting into collecting and boiling It is never a sure bet as to what the season will bring. As Will said: “It is hard to tell with mother nature.” However, he did say that there was no drought in the summer and there have been some cold nights this winter which are good for maple producing trees.
Maple makers will be hosting open houses throughout the month, but especially on Maple Weekend March 19 & 20. To find a producer near you check out the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association website at https://nhmapleproducers.com/directory/. Each sugarhouse will have their own hours, offerings, and Covid-19 protocols so be sure to check their listings or call ahead for details before visiting.
