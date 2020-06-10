BELMONT — At a recent blood drive held at the Knights of Columbus, Robert Leroux Council, 34 donors contributed.
According to Brian Young, donor recruiter and drive organizer for New Hampshire Red Cross, the 34 donors gave 35 units of blood, which will help up to 105 patients in area hospitals. Donors can give whole blood every 56 days or up to six times a year, red cells every 112 days or three times a year, platelets up to 24 times a year, and plasma every 28 days.
“We were thrilled. It was successful, definitely successful. Anything helps, because one donation helps three people. We are very grateful,” Leonard Campbell, grand knight of the council, said.
Summer blood donations are particularly needed, Young said, because nationally, the Red Cross is facing a shortage. Blood and platelets of all blood types are needed. To maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all types must be continually replenished. Companies, organizations, and community groups are encouraged to host a blood drive in July or August to help rebuild the supply. “Patients don’t take vacations. It is definitely hard. Blood banks work together, and we do the best we can,” Young said.
Preparation is easy. Donors should eat at their regular mealtimes and drink plenty of fluids before donating. Anyone donating platelets should not take aspirin, or products containing aspirin, within 72 hours before a scheduled appointment.
For more information, call 800-redcross, or visit redcrossblood.org.
