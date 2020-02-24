CONCORD — Lori Harnois was confirmed as the first state tourism director appointed by the Department of Business and Economic Affairs. The Executive Council unanimously confirmed Gov. Chris Sununu’s appointment of Harnois on Jan. 8.
Harnois served as executive director of Discover New England in Portsmouth for five years. She has experience and knowledge of the state tourism industry, having previously served at the former Department of Resource and Economic Development. Harnois began as director on Jan. 31.
Harnois will develop talent attraction strategies to support business and workforce recruitment, using marketing and branding created for tourism to drive workforce development and strength the economy.
“We are pleased to have Lori in this role as she brings tremendous knowledge, experience, and a forward-thinking approach,” said Gov. Sununu. “Tourism is critically important in New Hampshire as our second-largest revenue generator and Lori’s skillset, strategic vision, and expertise make her an easy choice for this critical state position.”
“Lori has more than 20 years of leadership promoting New Hampshire and New England as domestic and international tourism destinations, making her uniquely qualified to assume the role of state tourism director,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner for New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “With keen marketing insights from the entire region, Lori will allow New Hampshire to refine its marketing, stand apart in the region and draw more visitors as we continue to reinforce that the Granite State is the premier destination in the northeast for living, working and playing.”
“New Hampshire is a unique and special place, I’m excited to have the opportunity to work for the division again,” Harnois said. “I look forward to sharing my passion for New Hampshire and applying my two decades of experience to attract people to the Granite State both from a tourism and an economic development perspective.”
State tourism Deputy Director Amy Bassett was serving as acting director since April 2019.
For more information about New Hampshire tourism, call 603-271-2665 or visit visitnh.gov.
