It is not hard to find locally grown produce in the Lakes Region, with a number of farm stands and farmers' markets, as well as stores carrying locally sourced food items.
One of the most comprehensive is Gilmanton's Own, established as a nonprofit cooperative market and agricultural center in Gilmanton. It sells agricultural and artisanal products produced right in town, as well as serving as an educational center where people can learn about farming and its history in Gilmanton.
Gilmanton's Own holds farm festivals and other community events celebrating local agriculture, and offers farm-to-table meals featuring local ingredients.
This year, Gilmanton's Own is operating in a new partnership with Four Corners Brick House.
Other venues
Beans & Greens in Gilford has grown from a farm stand founded by Andy and Martina Howe to a farmstead that celebrates growing, cooking, and eating great food while living healthy and happy lives. It even offers a corn maze at the end of the growing season.
The Laconia Farmers' Market opens on Saturdays in June through September in the Laconia City Hall parking lot on Beacon Street East, with a selection of produce, baked goods, cheese, meats, soaps, and crafts.
Picnic Rock Farms at 85 Daniel Webster Highway and Moulton Farm at 18 Quarry Road in Meredith also have farmers' market days, along with home and garden events centered around fruits and vegetables. Baked goods, jellies, and other related items will be available.
Owens Truck Farm on Route 175 in Ashland has fresh produce, including blueberries and peaches, along with farm cookies.
Green Acres Farm at 90 Donkin Hill Road, New Hampton, offers pick-your-own blueberries and raspberries.
Top of the Hill Farm at 50 Martin Hill Road, Wolfeboro, has fruit and vegetables, as well as local beef, lamb, and chicken in a variety of cuts.
The Bread Peddler in Sanbornton has fresh produce, along with bakery items and breads.
The Local Butcher, at 490 South Barnstead Road, Barnstead, has agricultural products as well as a USDA-inspected slaughterhouse for those raising animals for their own consumption.
And there is a long list of farmers' markets in Tilton, Bristol, Campton, Canterbury, Plymouth, and other locations.
