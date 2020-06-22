LACONIA — Laconia Country Club recognizes four young men who worked as outside operations staff in the bag room and at the driving range. They worked hard in the classroom and at the golf course.
Sam Stafford, a graduate of Laconia High School, plans to attend University of New Hampshire in 2021.
Connor Sullivan is a graduate of Gilford High School, and will attend University of Rhode Island in the fall.
Zach Nelson is a graduate of Laconia High School, and will attend New Hampshire Technical Institute in the fall.
Tyler Richter is a graduate of Laconia High School, and will attend Bentley University in the fall.
