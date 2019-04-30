GILFORD — The all-volunteer-run nonprofit Bolduc Park is now open to the public, with a nine-hole par 3 golf course and the Chris Daigle Memorial Disc Golf Course.
The park is located at 282 Gilford Avenue, on the Gilford-Laconia town line. Despite recent rain, the course is in terrific condition and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bolduc Park is an ideal place for families, beginner golfers, youths and school groups — and even advanced golfers who want to work on their short game.
Lessons and a junior golf league are offered. The nine-hole disc golf course runs through rolling, wooded trails.
A modest donation is requested for use of the park that Bob Bolduc created more than 20 years ago so everyone in the community could come and enjoy outdoor recreation. Operating with no paid staff and a dedicated crew of volunteers working to maintain the courses and staff the clubhouse, Bolduc Park is always taking applications from new volunteers.
Call Bob Bolduc at 603-387-4208 if you'd like to volunteer and enjoy golf privileges or if you'd like to arrange a special group event or an organization outing. For general information, call the clubhouse at 603-524-1370.
