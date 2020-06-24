LACONIA — Like golf’s laid-back alter ego, disc golf is easy to learn, inexpensive to play, and often takes place in the shade of tall trees. And, since it can be played while observing social distancing, it might be the perfect sport to take up during the summer of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This here is an alternative to regular golf. In the shade, you’re in the woods, you see some wildlife, you’re accomplishing something,” said Bob Bolduc, founder of Bolduc Park, which straddles the Laconia-Gilford town line.
Disc golf is like traditional golf in the sense that players start at a fixed point – called a starting box instead of a tee – and try to get their disc into a basket-like goal with as few throws as possible.
There are some ways that disc golf differentiates itself from the sport played with clubs and checkered pants, though. A set of discs is significantly less expensive than a set of golf clubs, and because disc golf courses require less maintenance, fees to play the game are much lower.
Then there’s the skill required – just about anyone can throw a disc, so it’s a lot more approachable than traditional golf.
“There’s lots of room to learn, and if you’re not good at it yet, it’s still a lot of fun to do,” said Jim Holmes, director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakes Region. It can be frustrating for beginners to try sports such as baseball or ice hockey, if they have a hard time learning to throw a ball or skate on ice. But nearly any kid can throw the disc closer to the goal. He found that out when his club visited Bolduc Park. For kids and families, Holmes said, disc golf is “perfect.”
“It’s in the woods and it’s throwing something, which is something that kids want to do the most.”
The disc golf course at Bolduc Park is named after Chris Daigle, a man who grew up in the Lakes Region, was a standout athlete in high school and became an avid disc golf player as an adult. He died unexpectedly in 2013 at the age of 34.
Bolduc said the disc golf course opened five years ago.
“Every year we get busier and busier the more people know about it,” Bolduc said. “It’s been doubling every year, it’s been very good.”
The Chris Daigle course follows the path that Bolduc grooms for cross-country skiing in the winter. He advises beginners to aim for a wide path as they pitch their discs toward the goal, but more skilled players, or at least those with a greater tolerance for risk, will try to thread and bend their discs between and around the trees.
“Risk and reward, and that’s what makes this thing so interesting to a lot of people,” Bolduc said. There are currently nine goals on the Daigle course, and Bolduc said he plans to expand it to 18.
“We’re going to continue with it, because it has its place at Bolduc Park,” Bolduc said. “It fits right in with what we want to do.”
It costs $5 to play the course at Bolduc Park, where they offer rental discs for another $5. Or, $29.95 will buy a set of three discs – one for long drives, one for approaching the goal, and one for putting.
Those who have their own discs can even play for free at Sunshine Park, located on Mount Israel Road in Sandwich. Ole Anderson, the town’s parks and recreation director, said it’s a “rustic course” that is maintained by volunteers, and tends to play better as the season goes on.
In Canterbury, the Top O The Hill course, started by Marty Vaughn in 2011, represents the other end of the spectrum. He has 18 holes over 32 acres, and is in the process of developing a second course.
Vaughn, whose course is rated the best in the state by discgolfscene.com, has seen a growth in interest over recent years.
“I’ve definitely seen an increase in disc golf, and the popularity of it. This year, before the COVID hit, it was going to go through the biggest growth ever,” Vaughn said. “It’s definitely becoming more popular. It’s a fun sport that anybody can play.”
Vaughn changed his practices this year to require tee-time reservations, which allows him to maintain a flow of players without having small crowds gather. Properly managed, he said, disc golf can be a safe way to recreate.
“Disc golf is definitely good for people’s health,” Vaughn said. “It’s fun, it’s so laid back.”
Bolduc echoed that statement.
“Try it, you’ll like it,” Bolduc said. “You can do it with a friend, you can do it with a family, and you don’t need a whole lot of expense to get started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.