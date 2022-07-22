Winnipesaukee Beach Colony Club

Winnipesaukee Beach Colony Club: Water access community in Meredith. (Courtesy photo)

I received a call the other day from a prospective buyer inquiring about waterfront homes on Lake Winnipesaukee or Winnisquam. Like so many would-be vacation buyers out there, they had a pre-conceived idea and visualization of what they wanted. The trouble is, their expectations were unrealistic, especially in today’s market. They were looking for a cozy lake cottage with a view and its own individual shorefront. When I asked them what price range, their response was $300,000 to $700,000. That answer led me to my next question… “Have you ever considered a water access community?”

Why water access communities?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.