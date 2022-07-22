I received a call the other day from a prospective buyer inquiring about waterfront homes on Lake Winnipesaukee or Winnisquam. Like so many would-be vacation buyers out there, they had a pre-conceived idea and visualization of what they wanted. The trouble is, their expectations were unrealistic, especially in today’s market. They were looking for a cozy lake cottage with a view and its own individual shorefront. When I asked them what price range, their response was $300,000 to $700,000. That answer led me to my next question… “Have you ever considered a water access community?”
Why water access communities?
The choices are numerous. There are close to 100 water access communities to consider in the Lakes Region alone, and all of them have differing amenities and draws. The number one feature everyone is looking for today in a Lakes Region vacation home is an affordable price, followed by a sandy beach, boat slip, and views. Water access communities will deliver the right price point for a budget-conscious buyer. The price range can vary substantially, and that’s the key. There is a diverse offering of products for everyone in this category.
At South Down Shores, there is a master community with 18 unique water access villages, each with its own architectural theme, amenities, and price range. There are condominium villages and single-family homes. The sister community at Long Bay features mainly single-family homes. The combined communities of South Down and Long Bay total 365 acres, with over a mile of shorefront on Lake Winnipesaukee. Add to the formula sandy beaches, private yacht clubs, boat rack storage facilities with 218 dry births, a forklift for valet services, tennis courts, outdoor pools, clubhouses, and scenic walking trails. There is a plethora of amenities! At present, the lowest price (30B Freedom Lane) is at $379,900 (Fields Crossing), and the highest is a single-family home at Long Bay, 77 Deerfield Turn, for $749,900
Are all water access communities substantial in size?
Not necessarily. Many are smaller, closely knit associations of 5 to 40 units, which share water frontage and amenities. For example, many of the original cottage colonies and motels on the “Big Lake” were converted into a condominium form of ownership and are now owned as individual condominium homes with an association. Many of them have private boat slips and a sandy beach and have been upgraded substantially.
What’s the benefit of a water access property versus a waterfront?
1. The cost is substantially lower than the price of a single-family waterfront home on its own private lot.
2. Common amenities are included in the package. (These condominiums offer boat slips, moorings, tennis courts, an outdoor or indoor pool, a small clubhouse, walking trails, etc.)
3. Property management services are provided and included in the association fees, allowing a lower-maintenance lifestyle for the active vacation property owner.
4. A feeling of security when you are away, knowing that other association members are on-site and the property is properly taken care of.
5. Social acquaintances and playmates for children often abound at the beaches and recreational amenities.
6. You are not confined to a small lot. For example, at Gunstock Acres in Gilford, the homes are situated on three hills overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee. With a large private beach, there are plenty of areas to walk to. At South Down Shores and Long Bay, there’s almost a mile of shorefront to walk along, and at the Grouse Point Club, there’s an amazing clubhouse with an indoor pool, fitness room, several beaches, and lakeside amenities to enjoy. Many of the property owners at South Down Shores and the Grouse Point Club have golf carts for easy access to and from the amenities.
Here’s a list of some of the many water access communities to consider:
The Grouse Point Club, Meredith Moorings, Patrician Shores, Sands of Brookhurst, Winnipesaukee Beach Colony Club, Lakeridge on Meredith Bay, Waldron Bay, and other smaller associations
Jonathan’s Landing, Lands End, Balmoral, Suissevale, Windward Harbor, Crosswinds, Far Echo Harbor, Wildwood on Winnipesaukee, Hemlock Harbor, and many more
Gunstock Acres, Samoset, Broadview Condominiums, Misty Harbor Resort, Stonedrift, Winnstock, Dockham Shore Estates, Governor’s Island (interior homes), Lakeside Park, Scenic Heights, Timber Bay, Yacht Club Vista, and numerous smaller communities
There are so many choices, including the 18 separate villages at South Down Shores and Long Bay mentioned above. Outside of those communities, there is also Wildwood Village, Meredith Bay, Windover Condos, the Lake Houses at Christmas Island, Lakeside at Paugus Bay, Eastern Shores, Country Club Shores, Mallard Cove, Lakewood Beach Association, Opechee Shores, Stonecrest, Old North Main Village, Evergreen Condos, Rocky Ledge, Sundown, Overlook, Pier 3, Racquet Club, and many others
We have seen a continual increase in interest, year after year, as the demand for water access properties is growing. Because of the large demographic migrating here, everyone seems to be looking for a waterfront experience. You can explore and learn about many of these water access developments at www.rocherealty.com.
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
