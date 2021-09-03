Sales of Lakes Region newly constructed homes have been very brisk the past couple of years. There's a huge calling out there for new maintenance-free, energy-efficient housing where the existing resale product supply is limited and in short supply. Brokers throughout the Lakes Region have been looking to new construction the fill the void.
Roche Realty Group had great success at selling out 38 new homes at Willow Pond at Long Bay, followed up with 54 new homes sales at Nature's View in Laconia, and followed by the sale of 18 luxury condominium homes on Lake Winnipesaukee at Christmas Island.
Roche Realty Group recently completed the total sell-out of 24 new single-family homes at Highland Ridge located in Tilton. According to Joe Macdonald and Jeremy Avery, sales associates at Roche Realty Group & exclusive listing agents for the developer, Kevin Lacasse, "we were so impressed with the quality of construction and quick execution of this beautiful new home community by Kevin Lacasse. We had a great working relationship with him, and our marketing department at Roche Realty really delivered and brought huge attention to this exciting project… the only regret is we wish we had more homes to sell. However, the placement of 24 capes, ranches and colonials on 50 acres created a breathtaking setting with blazing sunset views of the forested hillsides beyond." The median sales price for the 24 sales was $363,337, with the median days on the market at 64 days. In total, the sales volume amounted to $8,566,915. The homes ranged in size from 1,337 sf to 2,906 sf plus a 2-car attached garage. Four sales were over $400,000, and all of the 24 homes were energy-star certified. Frank Roche commented, "Both Joe MacDonald and Jeremy Avery performed a great job in coordinating and marketing this new development. They worked closely with other agents in our firm and in other offices to create a successful project — drone photography, videos, HDR photography, our 3D Matteroport technology, and extensive web presence created a real buzz!"
Roche Realty Group's current project, Lakeside at Paugus Bay, has taken off exceptionally well. Lake Winnipesaukee's newest luxury waterfront development will include 32 expansive condominium homes in four buildings just steps from the water's edge. Jeremy Avery and Joe MacDonald are the exclusive listing agents for Roche Realty Group. They commented, "Two of the four buildings are up and look outstanding. We already have placed 13 condominium homes under agreement with only three remaining for sale in the first two buildings." The waterfront community includes over 400 feet of westerly facing level shorefront on the "big lake" with a huge natural sandy beach and private docks available for lease. DHB Homes of Laconia, LLC, the developer, has extensive experience building high-end quality developments throughout New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts. The custom homes feature 2,020 sf to 3,380 sf of luxurious living space plus a detached 2-car garage. Each home will feature large decks and direct keyed entry from the elevator with 3-4 bedrooms, 2-baths. The master suite overlooks the tree-lined sugar sand bach with blazing sunsets from the deck. The community is serviced by city sewer, water & underground utilities and has amazing proximity to shopping, box stores, fine restaurants, golf courses, & Gunstock Ski Area. At present, 3 remaining units in the first two buildings are available at $849,900
Roche Realty Group's latest new development we are marketing is Brook Hill at Meredith. This 70 unit luxury townhouse community is located off of Route 3, just south of Route 104 in Meredith. Frank Roche commented, "We're excited to be selected to represent this exciting new project between the bustling villages of Meredith and Weirs Beach, with Lake Winnipesaukee the focal point." Jeremy Avery, Kevin Shaw, and Chris Roche of Roche Realty Group are representing Roche Realty Group in charge of coordinating the marketing and sales at this new community. Jeremy Avery commented, "the infrastructure, roadways, well system, and first foundations have been constructed, and we're really looking forward to townhouse construction in the coming weeks. We just started marketing, and we already have 5 nonbinding reservations agreements." Kevin Shaw and Chris Roche indicated that construction of this magnitude has been nonexistent in Meredith in recent years, and the demand for new construction product is huge. Travel & Leisure ranked Meredith as one of the "Top 10 Best Small Towns on The East Coast," and Reader's Digest ranked Meredith as the "most charming small town in New Hampshire."
The spacious two-level townhouses will include close to 2,200 sf of living space plus a full basement and attached garage with 2 ½ baths, a luxurious first-floor master bedroom suite, vaulted ceilings, gleaming gourmet kitchen with granite, hardwood flooring, sunroom, and open concept living space with luxury finishes. The second floor includes a guestroom suite, loft, study, full bath, and bonus. The developer, Brook Hill Holdings, is a well-respected local company with a proven track record. Prices start at $435,000.
All of Meredith's amenities, town dicks, boardwalk, sculpture walk, eateries, pubs, restaurants, shopping are central to the property. Weirs Beach attractions, golf courses, and Gunstock Ski Area are minutes away for year-round recreation.
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at (603) 279-7046. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
