One of the gravest issues confronting our nation is the fragile and fractured existence we are experiencing today. There are many other issues as well, such as climate change, economic inequalities, racism, disrespect for women and LGBT individuals, and intolerance. Without unity, nothing will be accomplished.
The philosopher Buber wrote that, in order for a person to love and respect others, we must first learn to love ourselves, before we can collectively promote the needed compassion for others. For if we cannot love and respect ourselves, how can we express compassion and love for others?
Mr. Miller, senior advisor for policy in the Trump Administration, has demonstrated blatant overt bigotry. Mr. Miller is deeply entrenched in the immigration policy presented by the White House. Recent news has revealed that more than 900 emails were sent to the far-right ultra-conservative Breitbart News outlet by Mr. Miller which advocated, condoned, and promoted white nationalism. Mr. Miller is the White House advisor who is and has been instrumental in family separations at the border. These reprehensible actions took place without regard for human dignity, health, safety, or wellbeing of the innocent victims.
Prime examples for unity are the public- and private-sector unions that promote worker wellbeing. This includes livable wages, workers’ safety, and their health and welfare. Safety also means addressing climate change and the ills dividing this country. This writer’s discussions are based on the concept of conserving our health safety, welfare and life. This is further based in Constitutional law via the Preamble that provides for our rights, and promotes unity.
CNN demonstrates that our country has been fractured by the separation of the common good from both corporate ideologies, common bigotry, religious intolerance, and downright nastiness that is a cancer within our country.
To date, several Presidential candidates address the need for unity, while others do not. Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Cory Booker are among advocates for unity. Donald Trump and his current base do not. Mr. Biden indicated the very core and soul of our democracy is at stake. Mr. Buttigieg demonstrated that teamwork is essential to the work of defending our democracy. Mr. Buttigieg advocates a strong agenda that encourages unity.
We must all work together for the protection of our wellbeing and safety for ourselves and our families. We must vote. Please be involved in our communities, state and country. We must keep informed to prevent apathy, which is a source of democratic discord. We can find trust, hope, strength, and compassion by working together. Divided weakens our country. We must not be forced to bear the consequences of Mr. Trump’s impeachable actions.
Bob Joseph Jr.
New Hampton
