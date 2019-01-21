To The Daily Sun,
Recently I read an article in The Daily Sun about the Laconia School District instituting a program where each student in the high school and the middle school will have one person that the student can identify as a trustful person. I think this is a wonderful and necessary program and hope that other school districts will take heed. The prevalence of depression and availability of drugs in the young people is very troubling. We can’t minimize this problem. At the same time, many adults and elderly who have a chronic depression are searching for a qualified and affordable professional to address their situation. Where are these qualified professionals, namely doctors? I’d like input on my concerns. Thank you in advance those who may respond.
Florence Dawson
Northfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.