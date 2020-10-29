To The Daily Sun,
I’m honored to ask for your vote to work as your NH Representative
To all the New Hampton and Center Harbor residents with whom I’ve met, emailed with, spoke by phone, and the snail mail letters of support. Thank You.
Meeting you, I have learned so much more about our area, its history, and people along with the discussions, suggestions, and ideas of how our towns, Lakes Region, and State can be improved.
To those I have not yet met due to living on Private Ways, land being Posted, or not being at home; I invite you to visit my web page www.tomploszaj.com, candidate surveys like Vote-USA https://vote-usa.org/Intro.aspx?State=NH&Id=NHPloszajTom , and contact me on any issue such as the resident with the ambulance billing question that the Town Administrator happily explained for me so I could help the person better understand it, or just to touch base and say Hi.
If you know someone I had missed please share my invite that I am available and anxious to meet to listen and learn, believing that our district’s voters should really know the person who they want to represent them.
Tom Ploszaj
Center Harbor
