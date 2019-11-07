To The Daily Sun,
The dilemma of effective treatment models for addicts in recovery, along with cost considerations, continues to be a challenging obstacle for the greater recovery community. Increasing data still show that the longer and more intensive the treatment, such as with regards to the continuum of residential inpatient services, the longer a recovering addict will stay sober or clean. Several months of post intensive, community sober living may be a much more adequate launch pad toward a lifetime of successful recovery. To immediately send someone right back to their original environment after a 30-day rehab stint all too often results in quick “relapse” or “cycling.”
Author and recovering addict Ryan Hampton said in American Fix, “It is the medical equivalent of stopping dialysis treatments midway and wishing patients well, as they writhe on the floor in convulsions .”
The cost of treatment is monstrous and the overall cost of healthcare has become hideous. Those most responsible for this contemporary drug addiction crisis need to continue to be forced to take responsibility for their part by supporting necessary funding.
Michael Tensel
MLADC-A&D Recovery Counseling
Laconia
