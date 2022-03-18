To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to Jim Mayotte’s statement that there were zero deaths in 2021 from climate change. He must not remember the deep freeze that struck Texas in February, the 100 plus degree days that hit the northwest in late June, and the rains the raged through Tennessee in August that carried houses away. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates 688 deaths occurred from 20 catastrophic events in 2021. I know you probably don’t believe in NOAA’s statistics or climate change. But you should say it to a grandchild, so they can put a face to the devastated planet that they are about to inherit. Remember the earth doesn’t end, it sheds life and starts over.
Steven Belcher
Belmont
