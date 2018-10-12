To The Daily Sun,
I am the police chief of Hebron. Some of you may already know I was a candidate for Grafton County sheriff this year. The result of the primary election was victory for my challenger, Jeff Stiegler. Throughout the campaign season I witnessed firsthand Jeff’s dedication to hard work, his exceptional listening skills, sanguine demeanor, remarkable leadership traits, and an obvious abundance of true experience and knowledge. I say “true” because as Jeff taught me during down time, “experience isn’t the amount of time spent doing something but how you have spent that time”.
As we all know, most of Grafton County is composed of small rural communities. As a chief of one of these communities I have an intimate knowledge of its needs and challenges. I am confident that Jeff Steigler will not only go above and beyond in carrying out the statutory mandated requirements of the Sheriff’s Office, but will also build and improve upon current relations and partnerships with all of the communities.
Travis Austin
Hebron
