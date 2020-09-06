To The Daily Sun,
The furious reaction to the August 27 cartoon, showing an African-American boy fearing the police, shows how very out of touch some people are in this area of New Hampshire. One might think, or at least hope, that our community members would make some attempt to empathize with, or at least understand, what it is like to be a person of color in the U.S. in this day and age. We see instance after instance of shootings and killings of unarmed citizens who pay for their skin color with their lives. We see instance after instance of the police being called against persons of color who are jogging, or shopping, or driving their vehicles, or otherwise simply living everyday lives, but who are viewed as somehow suspicious because of their race.
There was nothing offensive about the August 27 cartoon, unless reminding all of us in this very white community that some people are treated differently is offensive. There was nothing in the cartoon that in any way attacked or demeaned police officers, as the cartoon wasn’t about the police. It was about what it is like to grow up as a black male. And the cartoon in no way disagrees with what we all know, that the vast majority of police officers are extraordinary public servants.
And for those very sensitive persons who chose to take offense at the cartoon, maybe I can lend you some of my toughness pills, of which I have (and need) a large supply. By the way, many of The Laconia Daily Sun cartoons have “offended” me, although I have a thick enough skin that I use that term in quotation marks. All of the cartoons of Gary Varvel are anti-Biden and/or pro-Trump. Just look at the cartoons of July 28 and 31, of August 13 and 15 and 18. Do the area liberals and progressives come crying to the paper threatening to never read it again, and only support the competition (as soon as they find it)? Of course not.
The Laconia Daily Sun should try to continue to do its job and survive as one of the rare local newspapers left, and the bullies trying to threaten its existence should move on and do something more constructive.
Ruth Larson
Alton
