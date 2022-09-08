To The Daily Sun,

Does the vast number signs for Republican candidates vying for your vote along the roadways got you scratching your head? I truly wonder and worry how Republicans will choose. Republicans and those who use that banner offer myriad mixed and simplistic messages with no clear direction other than to promise allegiance to Trump, claim your liberties are threatened or denigrate Democrats. Republicans have become the party of deflect and deceive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.