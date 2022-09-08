Does the vast number signs for Republican candidates vying for your vote along the roadways got you scratching your head? I truly wonder and worry how Republicans will choose. Republicans and those who use that banner offer myriad mixed and simplistic messages with no clear direction other than to promise allegiance to Trump, claim your liberties are threatened or denigrate Democrats. Republicans have become the party of deflect and deceive.
The number of candidates running as Republicans suggests a couple of things to me. First, they are stumbling over one another trying to lay the broadest blame on others, see who can spread the wildest conspiracy theories and lay claim to be the best “Big Lie” supporter. Second is that there are many Free State and Libertarian candidates that are again posing as Republicans. They use the Republican banner to hoodwink New Hampshire voters. Be clear, these candidates are out to turn NH into a libertarian “utopia” void of publicly supported infrastructure and common laws.
Remember, too, most claiming to be Republican are anti-reproductive freedom of choice, anti-any reasonable gun safety measure, anti-climate science, anti-public education, anti-voting rights, and anti-renewable energy. These are views not held by most.
This election, don’t be fooled. Do your own research. Look at voting records. Go to the nonpartisan Citizens Count website and to the Citizens for Belknap Voting Guide. Don’t rely solely on party affiliation or simply name recognition to cast your vote. There is too much at stake. Belknap County and this country can’t afford to elect Free Staters and Libertarians posing as Republicans. This time, vote to end the chaos. Vote for integrity. Vote for honesty. There are good alternatives, vote for Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.