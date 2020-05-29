To The Daily Sun,
I've been thinking a lot about the collateral damage that has resulted from this pandemic and it is very disconcerting. Besides the ridiculous political gamesmanship and blame shifting, there are many other areas that don't seem to be getting the attention they deserve now. Unfortunately, most politicians and peoples' blinders are so focused on the virus that they are like deer in the headlights, ignoring the world around them.
It is an understatement to say that the health care system is in a complete shambles and won't be fixed anytime soon. Mounting hospital debt and the ridiculous decision to shut down so-called "elective" procedures has caused many hospitals to cut staff and some of those people won't be coming back. That will lead to decreased patient care and an inevitable rise in insurance costs.
There will be an increase in crime as the thousands of criminals released from jail and prisons will reoffend and in some cases, worse than their original offense. Suicide rates and an impending mental health crises is not going to end well. Rise in alcoholism and dug abuse has already begun to be seen.
Unemployment will continue to be staggering because many people won't have businesses or jobs to go back to because they won't or even now, no longer exist. That will create even more of a burden financially on the federal government and lead to increased taxes. Expect to every tax and fee in New Hampshire rise to cover the huge hole we and many other states need to refill because government does not know how to get smaller. Property taxes, sin taxes, gas taxes, meals and rooms tax plus various hidden fees and surcharges will also increase. The price of goods and services will also rise.
A rise in domestic violence has already been seen, not to mention the evictions, foreclosures and repossessions that will begin to take place once moratoriums are no longer in place. Of course this will lead to increased homelessness. This will mean more government programs or expansion of already existing ones resulting in more government control and less personal freedom.
There will be a rise in deaths from cancer, diabetes and other diseases that have gone undiagnosed for the past three months and sadly for some it will be too late.
These will be long-lasting societal effects that will touch everyone's life for a very long time to come. If this sounds a bit doom and gloom, I would challenge anyone to say these things won't. I haven't even touched on the effects on education. The fear that has been propagated throughout this crisis is another long standing issue. Common sense has been left on the scrap heap. And still' there is zero actual scientific evidence that anything that's been done has been beneficial. The loss of life has been tragic, but indirectly' many more will die and I fear they will just be "collateral damage."
Richard Baillargeon
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.