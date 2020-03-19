To The Daily Sun,
I’ve been a radiologist for over 20 years. I’m writing today because I’m deeply concerned about the delay in testing and equipment for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. In recent press conferences, Governor Sununu has said tests are on their way, but as of March 17, we still have only 500 test kits for a state of almost 1.4 million people. We need to get serious about testing so we know the scale of the virus in New Hampshire.
The first positive case in the U.S. was on January 21. The first positive case in New Hampshire was March 2. We had an opportunity to prepare, but Governor Sununu didn’t seem to take it seriously enough. Governor was referring to COVID-19 as the flu as recently as March 11. We appear to be a few days behind New York and Massachusetts and they are now seeing their hospitals overwhelmed. It’s important we don’t panic. But it’s also important we know what’s coming. We’re all playing catch-up right now. We had a chance to get ahead, but didn’t take it seriously.
Michael Dowe
Gilford
