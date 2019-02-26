To The Daily Sun,
I love you Bob Meade, with your 1960’s Brooks Brothers suit, and your sanctimonious put down on all public policies. Being a designated problem identifier is hardly a skill. The implication of everything you write is that the government screwed up and getting them out of the way is the savior of all.
Let’s take Social Security for instance. It’s underfunded so let’s get rid of it and go back to having everyone over the age of 60 live with the kids; or better yet, live in some cold water flat or back country cabin waiting to die. Living too long has been the problem right. So, let’s fix it; eliminate Social Security! That fixes the Medicare problem too. No Social Security, no car, no transport to the doctor, die sooner, Medicare expenses fall. Too many people anyway, right?
The private medical system that you are so proud of that has, through the AMA, for years limited entry into the profession so it can continue to cater to the rich while enriching themselves. And the corporate hospitals that are gouging the public for gross profits under the guise of “nonprofit” can go on their merry way. In Laconia, for god sake, you cannot have a baby at the private hospital. It is not profitable. Great system! And by the way, insurance offers no benefits to the process of delivering health care. It only meters it while taking profits and providing nothing tangible. And you hate bureaucracy. Not really, Bob because if you did you would not like health insurance because that’s all that it is.
Your love of the “market” merely disguises your belief that some are more deserving than others and that what makes you “deserving” is money. If you cannot buy it you don’t deserve it. Right? The market is a very poor producer of public goods and services. Any economist will tell you that. That’s why there are government solutions imperfect or not. Maybe you just think that people don’t deserve life after 60 or reasonable health. Fess up, or get off your high horse and get a pair of blue jeans for crying out loud.
Tim Pease
Gilmanton Iron Works
