To The Daily Sun,
Kudos to Nancy Barry and her crew and casts at the Interlakes Summer Theatre for the shows celebrating their 15th season. This year's selection of "Grease," "The King and I" along with "Sister Act" have been nothing short of wonderful. The music and dancing have been superb and one finds themselves humming the beautiful music and tapping their feet.
