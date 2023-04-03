The LDS obit on March 29 so well celebrates the life of Susan Condodemetraky of Belmont. What an incredible and responsible life she led. I didn't realize her devotion to learning the languages of others: Thai, French, Spanish, German, Laotian, Cambodian, world-travelers that she and family were.
With local activist friends Chet and Martha, Medora, and others in Clamshell Alliance, she advocated for safe energy rather than corporate-pushed nuclear energy plants, our local one being in Seabrook, so that the town of Seabrook is less known as a town and is quickly identified as a nuclear plant.
Now we know from the Ukrainian experience with Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, that the radioactivity of such a plant makes it a wartime danger. Ukraine and Europe (really all of us) must hold our breath (literally), waiting to see if Zaporizhzhia can be safe while fought over. Its six reactors' cooling systems need electricity for continuous cooling. Now electricity for Zaporizhzhia has been intermittent. When the Ukrainian nuclear plant Chernobyl melted down in April 1986, its radiation swirled around the planet, even being detected in northern Vermont.
Susan understood and cared about so much. Bless her kind soul and may she still look out for us all in her spirit life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.