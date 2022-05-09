To The Daily Sun,
In my "spare time", that I have little of, I have spent hours picking up trash along certain roads in the area I live in. River Road in Bristol, near the high school, is particularly disgusting. Our "youth" seems to have learned nothing about environmental issues as I am picking up soda bottles, snack containers, etc. The donut shop cups/lids and bags are extensive, as well, as other fast food types of containers. Surprisingly a great deal of liquor bottles and beer cans are something I find, as well. That is particularly sad, for me, as I imagine people are drinking and driving more than I ever thought.
I can accept that some of the trash is "accidental" but this is epidemic. I look along the sides of every New Hampshire road I travel, and see a lot of trash. I cannot possibly walk every road and pick it all up. I ask you all not to litter, to respect our world. I ask those of you who exercise, for health reasons, to consider picking up trash (with gloves, etc. for your safety) and cleaning up our roads while you walk. All that bending and stretching is good for you. We can do this together, I shouldn't be the only person out there day after day trying my best to clean up after everyone else. Littering is still a crime, last I knew. Think about it. Imagine if all the calories people were taking in with all the junk food containers and wrappers I find along our roads were expended by cleaning up? We live in such a beautiful place, let's teach our kids and others to respect it. We are blessed to live in an area people come to on vacation, our responsibility is to keep it clean. Join me.
Linda Heminway
Bristol
