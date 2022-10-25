On Oct. 22, I accompanied my father, Tom Ploszaj — state representative for Center Harbor and New Hampton — to the NH Timberland Owners Association's 30th convention in Gorham.
The NHTOA is a nonprofit statewide coalition of landowners, forest industry professionals, government officials and supporters who work together to promote better forest management, conserve our working forests and ensure a strong forest products industry.
Jasen Stock, NHTOA executive director, and his staff were great hosts. Stock's focus was promoting all the right things to keep moving this industry forward.
It was a great atmosphere to hear about how the hardworking individuals in this industry work together and appreciate the support of their state representatives — on both sides of the party lines. The common ground: bipartisanship support is needed to move all of New Hampshire forward. Representation of the residents and businesses in NH benefit from the value of having committed state representatives work together to support this industry.
Thank you, Jasen Stock, for a wonderful evening. I appreciate the hard work that goes into a successful event — kudos.
Jasen, thank you for also seeing the value of those who support your industry from all sides: Tom Ploszaj, Edith Tucker and Robert Theberge (state representatives I interacted with, there were a few more in attendance as well).
Working together and having state representatives who truly listen to and represent their constituents provides a solid foundation for success.
Keep my dad in mind on Election Day. He's honest, fair, listens and is willing to do the hard work to represent the residents, businesses and industries in Center Harbor, New Hampton and New Hampshire.
