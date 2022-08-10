Many have been faulting the current administration in Washington, Joe Biden in particular, for a list of woes: the economy, gas prices, health costs. Biden is seen as the cause of high inflation, loss of jobs, and just about anything else you want to complain about. The corporations of America and the world, for that matter, seem to get a pass but the buck stops with them.
The good news is that all jobs that were lost prior to COVID have recovered. We have added 578,00 jobs, more than double what economists had predicted. Sounds pretty good to me. The cost of gas at the pumps has steadily been declining. The climate bill, which economists across the board have said will have a positive impact on our economy, is on the cusp of being passed. Unfortunately, the provision to cap insulin expense at $35 per month was amended by the Republicans to remove this. Currently Americans spend seven times as much for insulin than in other countries. One fourth of insulin users ration their insulin, to the detriment of their health.
So, to the critics of the Biden administration, how about writing a thank you note for these improvements? If it was his fault things went bad, it must be his actions that are turning some things around, right? Oh, wait, it wasn’t the administration that put us in this fix, it was greedy corporations. Thank you, President Biden, for moving the climate and health bill forward and creating these jobs.
