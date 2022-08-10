To The Daily Sun,

Many have been faulting the current administration in Washington, Joe Biden in particular, for a list of woes: the economy, gas prices, health costs. Biden is seen as the cause of high inflation, loss of jobs, and just about anything else you want to complain about. The corporations of America and the world, for that matter, seem to get a pass but the buck stops with them.

