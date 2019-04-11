To The Daily Sun,
Most of us probably don’t give much thought to the planning, preparation, and training that many of our civil servants go through in order to be prepared to meet the critical needs that may possibly threaten us, that seem to come out of nowhere. A few days ago I was presented with a picture of how those words come to fruition as I drove into my neighborhood.
What I saw was three fire trucks, an ambulance, two police cruisers and a large number of firemen and police. They were there in response to a call from a neighbor concerning an alarm that had sounded in his, and in the adjacent duplex condo unit. He was alerted by the alarm’s programmed voice that called for everyone to immediately vacate the premises.
The response to his call was immediate and every possible situation in need of help was addressed. Once there, the fire department personnel had all affected residents stay outside as they did a thorough inspection to make certain that the conditions were safe before the residents could reenter their units.
Thankfully, it turned out to be a false alarm ... but it did show the planning, preparation, and training that our Fire and Police Departments go through to be ready for any contingency.
Our sincere thanks to them.
Bob and Harriet Meade
Laconia
