To The Daily Sun,
For the past several days, I have been listening quietly and patiently to the nattering nabobs of the arrogant left, that here in the U.S. we call Democrats, demanding that my friend Dawn Johnson resign. I’ve finally had enough. Anti-Semite? Bigot? What did Dawn do to earn these accusations? She simply posted an article on her Facebook page that discussed whether Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, reversed his decision on an investigation into election fraud, after Harrison Deal, a young, politically active, 20-year-old man who was dating his daughter, was killed in a car accident after his vehicle was struck from behind. The question asked by the site whose article Dawn used was simple. Was this truly an accident or was this intentional to intimidate the governor and “send a message?” Local leftists Hunter Taylor and his wife Ruth Larson have decided that the site that authored this article is “white supremacist” and therefore, so is Dawn, and therefore she’s an anti-Semite and must resign. Really? Is that how this works? The further inconvenient “fact” that makes this allegation of the left even more ridiculous, is that they are infuriated by anti-Semitic pictures that were placed on Dawn’s Facebook page, by someone else, without her permission.
Folks, the real question here is not if the site that Dawn referenced is white supremacist, but is what they published true? Is the question that they raised valid? That’s the issue here, NOT where Dawn got it from. At some point in their relationship, I’m sure Adolf Hitler said to Eva Braun, “good night dear, I love you,” and she likely reciprocated. Hunter Taylor has most certainly exchanged those same pleasantries with his wife as well. Since they’re quoting Adolf and Eva, I guess that makes both of THEM anti-Semites too. Oh, and that means Hunter should resign his County Commissioner’s seat.
David Strang
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.