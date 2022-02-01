To The Daily Sun,
John Hildreth says "Math is important." Too bad he and Ken Bowers didn't pay attention in math class. The population of the United States is about 327 million. The U.S. debt (at this minute) is about $ 29,881,456,764,000. The math I remember would make that about $91,380 per person. Not $9,000, not $900,000.
So, my comment on the national debt. Perfect example is that the current federal administration passes orders to increase the cost of home heating fuels (closing pipelines, restricting leases on energy development, reducing our energy independence, just to name a few). This means that income qualified households who receive fuel assistance will be struggling to afford to heat their homes. How do they solve this? Rather than fix the problems and reduce the costs, they just spend more money on the program — another $35.5 million for New Hampshire alone (already got $25 million).
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are working hard to make sure the government spends more money.
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.