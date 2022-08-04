To The Daily Sun,
Don’t be fooled by the New Hampshire Free Staters.
They are hard to pin down because most NH Free Staters don’t like to admit being one. They know that regular NH citizens increasingly view the Free State Project as bad news for NH, and for America.
As they are exposed as un-American hypocrites, they try to take cover behind two words that they can spell but don’t believe in — liberty and freedom. They want to take away many of the freedoms we take for granted, especially the freedom to remain an American.
When a Free Stater takes the rare step of admitting allegiance to the Free State Project, they try hard to look like a wonderful stand-up, liberty-loving person. A recent example occurred on these pages. A Free Stater who is a NH state representative wrote: “I am an American, I am a Granite Stater,” which sounds great, but when you research him, as he requested, you find he was one of the 13 NH Free Staters who voted "yes" last March for New Hampshire to secede from the U.S. NH secession is the holy grail of the NH Free State Project, despite how awful it would be for the U.S., and for liberty in NH.
I sadly believe that more Free Staters every year will push for secession, unless the voters of NH wake up and chase away this dangerous thing called the NH Free State Project.
Charlie Ajootian
Alexandria
