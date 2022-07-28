It’s a conspiratorial “hit job” on New Hampshire, planned by outsiders. Thank you to Leonard Witt for spotlighting this threat in his excellent recent letter “The Free Staters are good at one thing: destroying things” published July 27.
Sure, Free Staters always say “freedom this” and “liberty that”. But don’t be fooled — these folks are definitely not regular NH people. Free Staters are extremists who have infiltrated NH from afar (or who have been influenced by infiltrators), not to enjoy living and working in this beautiful, prosperous and compassionate state, but to rise to power and force their agenda on an unsuspecting NH electorate. If you disagree with them, they and their GOP enablers will say you just don’t get it and will call you a “Commie”.
As Mr. Witt wrote, their agenda is to turn NH into a thing called a “Libertarian Utopia”. In the history of our planet, the only people who ever lived that way were the Stone Age cave dwellers. They could do whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted, to whomever they wanted. They, like the Free Staters in NH today, had no need for community or the common good, no need for public education, no need to protect tourism, no need to maintain roads and bridges, no need for social security and Medicare, and thus no need to pay any taxes of any kind.
I don’t believe that regular NH people, when they find out what the Free State Project is really all about, will want to continue to elect Free Staters to state and local government. I hope the regular people of NH at the next ballot box will very politely request that the Free Staters re-trace their steps back to the places from whence they came.
