To The Daily Sun,
As a resident and voter of Belknap County I have had the opportunity by spending extensive time to review online the budget decisions of the Belknap County Executive Committee over several days during the Christmas season. This is a time of the year for family and neighbors to be joyful and treat each other with love. It is so very sad to see apparently grown folks that appear to represent the taxpayers, voters and residents of Belknap County to treat our fine administrators, department heads and Belknap County Commissioners and employees the way they do. Shame on you four. Unfortunately these four folks have the virus called political power. It is much bigger than COVID-19, delta and other variants my friends. Ladies and gentlemen I put you on notice these folks (Reps. Mike Sylvia, Ray Howard, Barbara Comtois and Norm Silber, especially in particular) who need to be retired by the voters at the ballot box in November 2022, if not before by the House Speaker. This process is a disgrace for the good honest citizens and folks in need which we have a moral obligation to support that are at risk by these four insensitive individuals without a degree of care. I do trust the will of the people will settle this disgrace in November 2022.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
(0) comments
