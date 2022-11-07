In the firestorm of disinformation that’s become the norm in today’s political campaigns, a letter I wrote that was published in The Sun is being used by democrats to smear a good Belknap County representatives who did not pursue the scorched-earth campaign of those who orchestrated the Gunstock Mountain Resort debacle.
My letter was written months before Tom Ploszaj made it possible to establish the quorum needed by Rep. Harry Bean to hold an emergency delegation meeting Aug. 1. Without Tom’s presence, the delegation would have been unable to stop the carnage at Gunstock. This quorum enabled the delegation to meet and remove Dave Strang from the GAC — a requirement the beleaguered Gunstock employees established as a condition of returning to work and reopening the mountain. Without that meeting, Gunstock’s insurance would have been canceled, putting the mountain out of business.
I’ve worked closely with Ploszaj during his two years in the House, and he deserves your support for re-election. He is not a Free Stater and did not support the radical bill to secede from the U.S. He is, however, conscientious, thoughtful, and diligent in researching issues and casting his votes according to your best interests, both short- and long-term. His constituent service is outstanding, as is his record of community service as a firefighter and EMT.
For these reasons, I do hope voters will re-elect Tom Ploszaj on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.